ZPD Chief Coury: Two Shootings Investigated/3 Injured

Zanesville Police Chief Tony Coury says his officers are investigating two shooting incidents from Tuesday night. The Chief says just after 10:00 pm they received a call about gunshots fired at 1301 Athena Lane in Mapleview Apartments. He says the caller said she heard 10 gunshots. Officers did find multiple shell casings on the ground when they arrived on the scene. Chief Coury says two people were treated for gunshot wounds at Genesis and a third person was treated for gunshot wounds at Licking Memorial Hospital and then transferred to Grant Medical Center in Columbus. Coury says the victims are not cooperating with police and so far no suspects have been taken into custody.

A second shooting was then reported at 10:50 pm Tuesday at 725 Bates Street. Officers also found shell casing at that scene. Both incidents remain under investigation.