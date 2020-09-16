Zanesville getting ready for a trip up north

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Zanesville football team has an hour and 40 minute road trip waiting for them.

The Blue Devils travel to take on Green, Friday night.

Located in Northeast Ohio, Green is 2-0 on the season. Both teams had an open date in Week 4 which is why Zanesville is going north to Upper Canton, Lower Akron (U.C.L.A).

Coming off a, 43-16, win over Watkins Memorial last week, Zanesville will be looking for its second win on the season.

Facing a new opponent won’t be a problem for the Blue Devils. In Fact, Zanesville coach, Chad Grandstaff welcomes the challenge for his team.