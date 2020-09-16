White Sox host Twins, look to build on Dunning’s strong showing

Minnesota Twins (30-20, second in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (32-16, first in the AL Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

LINE: White Sox favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Dane Dunning. Dunning pitched seven innings, surrendering one run on three hits with seven strikeouts against Minnesota.

The White Sox are 24-10 against the rest of their division. Chicago has slugged .472, the best mark in the American League. Jose Abreu leads the club with a .621 slugging percentage, including 28 extra-base hits and 15 home runs.

The Twins are 20-16 against opponents from the AL Central. Minnesota has hit 75 home runs this season, fifth in the league. Nelson Cruz leads the team with 16, averaging one every 10.2 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abreu leads the White Sox with 65 hits and has 48 RBIs.

Cruz leads the Twins with 53 hits and is batting .323.

INJURIES: White Sox: Carlos Rodon: (left shoulder), Jimmy Lambert: (forearm), Dallas Keuchel: (back), Aaron Bummer: (left biceps), Leury Garcia: (thumb).

Twins: Jake Odorizzi: (chest), Trevor May: (back), Homer Bailey: (biceps), Jorge Alcala: (ankle), Eddie Rosario: (left elbow), Brent Rooker: (right forearm), Miguel Sano: (neck), Marwin Gonzalez: (illness), Luis Arraez: (knee), Mitch Garver: (right intercostal), Alex Avila: (low back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.