West M stays unbeaten; Maysville rolls at home; Licking Valley holds on; John Glenn volleyball sweeps Philo

Plenty of high school sports happening Tuesday night.

The West Muskingum boy’s soccer team took down John Glenn, on the road, 3-0. No one scored in the first half. Within under 30 minutes to go in the second half, Kyle Reilly capitalized on a plenty kick to break the scoreless tie.

The Tornadoes went on to add two more goals after that, one more from Reilly and one from Brandon Latier.

Maysville had no problem at home against Sheridan, winning 7-0.

In girls soccer, Licking Valley went to Philo and took down the Lady Electrics, 3-1.

In MVL volleyball, John Glenn was hosting Philo. The Muskies swept the Electrics in three sets, 25-15, 25-16, 25-12.

Abigail Walker led John Glenn with 10 kills and 7 blocks. Elle McLoughlin led the Muskies with 18 assists and 5 aces. Layni Gillespie totaled 8 digs.