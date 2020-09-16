Robinson expects to stay with Bears for rest of season

Star receiver Allen Robinson said he expects to remain with the Chicago Bears the rest of the season, though he wouldn’t say if he requested a trade.

Robinson is in the final season of his three-year, $42 million contract and is seeking an extension. He deleted references to the Bears from his social media accounts on Tuesday, and the Chicago Tribune reported he asked to be traded if they can’t agree to a new deal.

“I’m not gonna get into that detail,” Robinson said Wednesday. “But like I said before, my heart and spirit has never wavered as far as the city of Chicago and playing for this organization. Obviously you dive into the business of the game and there’s different variables that go into that. But how I feel about my teammates, how I feel about this team, how I feel about this city and everything like that has never wavered.”

Robinson talked with general manager Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy. And Nagy described his conversation with his receiver as productive.

“You know how we roll here,” Nagy said. “We talk about things, and so I had a great conversation with Allen. I’m just excited about where we’re at. He’s a leader, he’s a very important part of our team. As far as the other part of it, that’s not my world. That’s both sides to deal through that, but I think that our players all realize the history that we have here in regards to taking care of guys (with extensions).”

The 27-year-old Robinson has established himself as one of the Bears’ most productive and respected players since he left Jacksonville to sign with Chicago prior to the 2018 season. He is coming off one of his best seasons since the Jaguars drafted him in the second round in 2016.

Robinson had a career-best 98 receptions and posted his second-highest totals in yards (1,147) and touchdown catches (seven) despite playing for one of the NFL’s worst offenses.

Besides being a big contributor on the field, Robinson is also active away from it. All that would seem to make Robinson a logical candidate for an extension. But he insisted his focus is on the home opener this week against the New York Giants — not negotiations.

“I’m gonna put all that behind me and, again, continue to look forward,” he said.

Robinson has seen other receivers such as Arizona’s DeAndre Hopkins and the Los Angeles Chargers’ Keenan Allen get new deals recently.

He created a stir Tuesday when he deleted references to the Bears on Twitter and Instagram. He said that “took some emotion” and he’s a “passionate person.”

“I think everybody knows how passionate I am about the game,” Robinson said. “The passion I’ve had for the city of Chicago. And the passion I’ve had for the city of Chicago and to put on this Bears uniform and everything like that.”

Several teammates expressed their support for him on social media, and quarterback Mitchell Trubisky made his feelings clear on Wednesday.

“That’s my guy,” Trubisky said. “I know there is a lot of talk about his contract and all that. And hopefully they take care of him. Because me and the rest of the guys on the team want him around. That’s very obvious. We all love A-Rob and we know what he brings to this team. And they’ve just got to get that done.”

NOTES: LB Robert Quinn (ankle) returned to practice on a limited basis after missing the opener. … LB Khalil Mack (knee) was limited.

