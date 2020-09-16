Port Authority Holds Board Meeting Over Road Development

ZANESVILLE, Ohio-The Zanesville-Muskingum County Port Authority held a board meeting today to discuss the national road business site.

The site is in development and has recently started setting the groundwork. Photos of the progress were shown and Executive Director Matt Abbott went into more detail.

“Work continues on the National Road business park, through the development of 203 acres in Perry Township just east of the city of Zanesville. We have the road base pretty set at this time. We’re beginning to install infrastructure and extensions to existing infrastructure. We continue to get inquiries on the property for businesses looking to locate.”

The property has been in development for several months, and the consensus of the board was that it is moving along nicely. Abbott says this is good for all citizens of Muskingum County.

“What it means is I think our efforts and as port authority since 1987, have been to work with companies that are here, existing and keep them here. But we also have an attraction effort. All of our business parks are at or near capacity. We’re at the point where we needed to make an investment in the future of Zanesville and Muskingum County.”

Abbott says that as many as ten businesses could occupy the new business park once it is finished.