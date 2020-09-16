Mets look to end 3-game slide against Phillies

New York Mets (21-27, fourth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (24-23, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: New York: Jacob deGrom (4-1, 1.67 ERA) Philadelphia: Zack Wheeler (4-0, 2.47 ERA)

LINE: Phillies favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York enters the game as losers of their last three games.

The Phillies are 20-14 against teams from the NL East. Philadelphia’s team on-base percentage of .334 is sixth in the league. Bryce Harper leads the lineup with an OBP of .388.

The Mets are 13-18 against the rest of their division. The New York offense has compiled a .279 batting average as a team this season, good for first in the National League. Michael Conforto leads the team with an average of .341.

TOP PERFORMERS: Didi Gregorius is third on the Phillies with 16 extra base hits and is batting .276.

Dominic Smith leads the Mets with 25 extra base hits and is slugging .626.

INJURIES: Phillies: David Robertson: (elbow), Spencer Howard: (shoulder), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Jake Arrieta: (leg), Jose Alvarez: (testicular), Jay Bruce: (quad), Rhys Hoskins: (left forearm), J.T. Realmuto: (hip flexor).

Mets: Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Corey Oswalt: (bicep), Franklyn Kilome: (fingernail), Robert Gsellman: (rib), Dellin Betances: (right lat), Jake Marisnick: (hamstring), Eduardo Nunez: (knee), Jed Lowrie: (knee), Rene Rivera: (elbow), Tomas Nido: (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.