Library Extends Hours

ZANESVILLE, Ohio-The Muskingum County Library System is extending its hours for the first time since March.

The hours were shortened due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Marketing director Sean Fennell has more information on the new hours.

“We have all of our locations with new expanded hours starting this week. We’ll be open Monday through Thursday from one to seven pm and Fridays one to six pm. Curbside will still be available through all of these hours, except for South because they have a drive through. So if you’re interested in driving through you can hop by the South branch and we’ll take your holds there.”

The first hour of the new extended hours is meant for senior citizens who are most at risk of the virus. The library is looking to keep on extending its hours.

“Right now we’re looking to incrementally expand the hours. We don’t want to rush into anything and then have to pull hours back. So we’re taking a slow and considered approach, looking at and talking to local health professionals and just asking sure we’re making the right decision for our community.”

More information on library hours and events can be found on their website.