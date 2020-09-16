FAU still hoping to play Saturday despite virus outbreak

Sports
Associated Press14

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Eleven people in the football program at Florida Atlantic University have tested positive for the coronavirus, but the Owls were still hoping to play their season opener Saturday against Georgia Southern, coach Willie Taggart said Wednesday.

Taggart declined to specify how many of the positive tests involved players, coaches or staff. Contact tracing and retesting of the team were being done.

The Owls practiced Wednesday after canceling Tuesday’s workout. FAU’s first two games were canceled months ago because of the pandemic.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

LeBron James makes All-NBA team for record 16th time

Associated Press

Kraken’s AHL franchise in Palm Springs delayed by 1 year

Associated Press

Messi nets 2 in 2nd friendly under Koeman; Suárez, Vidal out

Associated Press