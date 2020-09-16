Cleveland takes 7-game slide into matchup with Chicago

Cleveland Indians (26-22, third in the AL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (29-20, first in the NL Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cleveland: Aaron Civale (3-5, 3.88 ERA) Chicago: Jon Lester (2-2, 5.05 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland enters the matchup as losers of their last seven games.

The Cubs are 17-12 on their home turf. Chicago hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .322 this season, led by Jason Heyward with a mark of .404.

The Indians have gone 14-11 away from home. Cleveland has a collective on-base percentage of .317, led by Carlos Santana with a mark of .362.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ian Happ leads the Cubs with 12 home runs and is slugging .572.

Jose Ramirez leads the Indians with 11 home runs and has 28 RBIs.

INJURIES: Cubs: Brad Wieck: (hamstring), Jose Quintana: (left lat), James Norwood: (right shoulder), Tyler Chatwood: (right elbow), Andrew Chafin: (left finger), Cameron Maybin: (illness), Daniel Descalso: (ankle).

Indians: Jefry Rodriguez: (right shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.