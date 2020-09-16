Carr Center Looking to Hire Teacher for Education Program

ZANESVILLE, OH – The Carr Center will be rolling out a new Education Program in partnership with Zanesville City Schools and the City of Zanesville to allow a safe place for students to complete remote learning.

Executive Director Becky Clawson is looking for a certified teacher to apply for the teaching position. The Carr Center is offering 25 hours a week from 8:30 am to 5:30 pm on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays.

“We’re just hoping that a teacher will step up, a sub maybe or a recently retired teacher. Or even a new graduate, um this would be great experience. So just send your resume to bclawson@carrcenter.org or give us a call if you need help with that you can give us a call here at the center,” Carr Center Executive Director Becky Clawson said.

The program is meant to help families in Muskingum County who need a place for their child to go to complete their remote learning. However, the program cannot begin until a teacher is hired.

“We’re so thankful for the partnership of the City of Zanesville, Mayor Mason and his staff and community development have been amazing to work with. They provided us with all the supplies that we have to offer the program and their guidance has been crucial in starting this up. This is something totally new for us, so we’re excited to do that. But I need a teacher to come in and supervise the students and offer that next level of help for the kids who are learning online.”

If you would like a registration form for your child to participate or you would like to send in your resume for the teacher position you can call the Carr Center directly at 740-453-5417 or email Becky Clawson at bclawson@carrcenter.org.