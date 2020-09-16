WEDNESDAY 9/16:

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. Not as Cool. High 77°

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Comfortable. Low 52°

THURSDAY: Isolated Showers. Partly Sunny. High 73°

DISCUSSION:

A mostly sunny and seasonal mid-week across SE Ohio, with highs in the mid to upper 70s on-tap this afternoon.

Skies will be partly cloudy during the overnight, with lows in the lower 50s.

A cold front will bring the threat for isolated showers to SE Ohio on Thursday. Otherwise, look for an increase in cloud cover across the region, with some sunshine from time to time. Temperatures will be slightly cooler, as highs will only climb into the low to mid 70s on Thursday.

Much cooler air will be with us behind the front for the end of the week into the weekend. Highs will only warm into the mid to upper 60s Friday through Sunday. Lows will drop into the lower 40s Friday night, as well as Saturday and Sunday night. Saturday night looks to be the coldest night of the season so far, with lows around 40!

We will begin to see temperatures modify as we begin the new work week, with highs back into the lower 70s Monday and Tuesday.

Have a Great Wednesday!

Connect with me:

Twitter: @psakalwx

Facebook: Phil Sakal – WHIZ

E-Mail: psakal@whizmediagroup.com