Sowers Sentenced to 37 Years in Death of Mia Micheli

The Zanesville man charged in the death of his girlfriend made a plea and was sentenced Tuesday morning in Muskingum County Common Pleas Court. The Muskingum County Prosecutor’s Office says 36-year-old David Sowers pleaded guilty before Judge Mark Fleegle to one count of murder and one count of kidnapping. On August 29th Zanesville Police responded to a 9-1-1 call at 908 Turner Street and found 29-year-old Mia Micheli beaten to death. Police Chief Tony Coury says a short time later Sowers was arrested. He was out of jail on probation for a 2013 felony robbery. The Licking County Coroner ruled that Micheli died of “blunt force trauma.”

Judge Mark Fleegle sentenced Sowers to 37-and-a-half years in prison.