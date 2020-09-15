Rotary Goes To Visit Secrest Auditorium

ZANESVILLE, Ohio-The Zanesville Rotary Club took a trip to tour Secrest auditorium this afternoon.

The club was invited to have lunch and take a tour of the building. Manager of Secrest Auditorium Rick Sabine says the venue is good for all sorts of different events.

“Until COVID 19 we had a lot of shows. It’s used locally by dance studios, fundraising for Christ Table, a variety. I guess since our last big event, regular event in here, was probably in March, early March, and we’ve been a little dormant since then obviously.”

During the COVID pandemic the venue has been used for several food and clothing drives. Sabine says the history of the building is a rich one.

“It was built from government money, and the auditorium and municipal stadium was built from that money back in the 1930’s. It was opened in April of 1940 and there’s been a variety of people here… BB King, Pat Benetar, lot of national acts, lot of local acts, it’s utilized quite well.”

Information on becoming a corporate sponsor for Secrest Auditorium can be found on their website.