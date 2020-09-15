AAA Stresses Car Cleanliness

ZANESVILLE, Ohio-With the ongoing COVID pandemic and the upcoming flu and cold season AAA is reminding motorists that a clean car can help protect you and your loved ones from getting sick.

The American Automobile Association says that many areas inside a car are classified as high touch areas. Spokeswoman Kim Schwind has more information.

“A lot of people don’t realize just how dirty the inside of our cars get. There are many studies that show that the interior surfaces of our cars, especially the steering wheels, can have more bacteria on it than a public toilet seat. So it’s really important, especially with these high touch surfaces that you are cleaning them frequently and keeping them clean.”

Cleaning your car can be a very easy and painless process. AAA says that most COVID killing cleaners should be safe to use in your car. .

“The good news is that most of the household products that are effective at killing the coronavirus are safe to use on the interior of your car. If you’re not sure, it’s always a good idea to consult your owners manual. In order to kill the coronavirus you wanna use something that has at least 70% isopropyl alcohol in it.”

More information can be found on AAA’s website.