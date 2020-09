If you were planned to attend a rally hosted by Vice President Mike Pence in Zanesville, the date has been changed. Zanesville Police Chief Tony Coury says the Vice President will make a stop at the Muskingum County Fairgrounds on Wednesday instead of tomorrow. The time has also changed. He is expected to speak at the Workers for Trump event at 5:00 pm. Doors are expected to open at 3:00 pm.

Please follow and like us: