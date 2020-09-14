Sheriff’s Office Investigating Two Different Infant Cases

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio-The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two new cases involving infants.

The first case involves a three month old child who died last Saturday, September 12th. The incident is being investigated as a possible homicide.

“This past Saturday, September 12th, at around nine o’clock in the morning, we received a call from 34 and a half Maysville Pike, lot four, in south Zanesville, in reference to a three month old baby not breathing. Through the investigation the baby was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

An autopsy for the child is being conducted.

The second case was a felonious count of child assault by the infant’s believed father.

“On Wednesday, September 9th, our office got notified and received a complaint. We started an investigation of a felonious assault of an infant baby as well. This victim was only about seven weeks old, and ended up being transported to the hospital, and is still in the hospital in critical condition.”

The suspect in custody is Christian Harmon.