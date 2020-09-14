Senior Center Meets With County Commissioners

ZANESVILLE, Ohio-Board members from the Muskingum County Center for Seniors met with county commissioners to discuss their reopening today.

The consensus amongst those present was that reopening safely would prove too difficult to feasibly do. Executive director of the Center Ann Combs laid bare who makes the reopening decision.

“There are two governing boards that determine the activities of the center for seniors. I answer equally to both boards, the first is the board for commissioners that we visited today. The other is the board of trustees that are responsible for the day to day operations of the center and they actually operate the nonprofit sector of the center.”

Combs will meet with the board of trustees to determine the best policy for reopening. She will report to them the decision of the commissioners.

“We are here at the commissioner’s office today to talk with them as to what their thoughts and opinions are now that we’ve received clarification on the governor’s order that permits reopen of the centers. And the consensus that the commissioners have given today is that it probably is not a wise action to take place.”

Comb’s meeting the trustees is scheduled for tomorrow morning, a decision on reopening can be expected shortly after.