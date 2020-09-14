Sen. Schaffer announces state funds for MBH project

COLUMBUS—State Senator Tim Schaffer (R-Lancaster) announced Monday State Controlling Board approval of $500,000 in funds to the Ohio Department of Mental Health & Services for community assistance projects at Muskingum Behavioral Health.

“I applaud the State Controlling Board for getting these funds out to support the project in Zanesville,” said Schaffer. “This life-changing project will help people get the assistance that they need to get them back on their feet.”

The funds approved Monday will go toward Muskingum Behavioral Health new construction of a facility at the corner of 3rd and South Streets in Zanesville.

The facility will create 34 supportive housing units and will provide mental health and addiction services and resources to residents.