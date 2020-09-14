Pirates take 4-game slide into matchup with Reds

Pittsburgh Pirates (14-30, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (21-26, fourth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Monday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh enters the game as losers of their last four games.

The Reds are 15-18 against NL Central opponents. The Cincinnati offense has compiled a .212 batting average as a team this season, last in the MLB. Jesse Winker leads the team with a mark of .276.

The Pirates are 12-15 against the rest of their division. Pittsburgh has slugged .349, last in the league. Colin Moran leads the team with a .484 slugging percentage, including 14 extra-base hits and seven home runs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Castellanos leads the Reds with 22 extra base hits and is batting .231.

Erik Gonzalez leads the Pirates with 15 extra base hits and is batting .267.

INJURIES: Reds: Tyler Thornburg: (elbow), Wade Miley: (shoulder), Sonny Gray: (right mid-back), Matt Bowman: (right elbow), Jesse Biddle: (shoulder), Jesse Winker: (back).

Pirates: Jameson Taillon: (elbow), Mitch Keller: (left side), Keone Kela: (forearm), Clay Holmes: (right forearm), Michael Feliz: (right forearm), Nick Burdi: (right elbow), Tyler Bashlor: (back), Chris Archer: (neck), Kevin Kramer: (hip), Anthony Alford: (elbow), Phillip Evans: (broken jaw/concussion), Luke Maile: (finger).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.