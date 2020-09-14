Part of Main Street to Close for Sewer Line Project

The City of Zanesville is closing Main Street starting Monday (today) to replace a deteriorating sewer line. During an inspection of the line five years ago a section collapsed underneath the hand laid brick that was installed over 120 years ago. The city contracted with a local engineer and contractor for repairs, but it was determined that due to deteriorating conditions it would be unsafe working conditions. Starting at 7:00 am the upper end of Main Street will be closed down until repairs are completed.

