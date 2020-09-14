Muskingum County reports 19 new cases of COVID-19

COVID-19 Local News
Carolyn Fleegle119

ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The Muskingum County Joint Unified Command Center reported Monday that 19 Muskingum County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

Case 352 is a 68-year-old woman connected to case 319. Case 358 is a 48-year-old woman connected to case 338. Case 359 is a 52-year-old man connected to cases 338 and 358. Case 363 is a 5-year-old girl connected to cases 325, 338, and 342. These cases are recovering at home.

Case 353 is a 4-year-old girl. Case 354 is a 28-year-old man. Case 355 is a 54-year-old man. Case 356 is 50-year-old-woman. Case 357 is a 72-year-old man. Case 360 is a 63-year-old woman. Case 361 is a 57-year-old man. Case 362 is a 57-year-old woman. These cases are not connected to previous cases and are recovering at home.

Cases 364-370 are currently under investigation. More details will be released when available.

Muskingum County is reporting the following: • 362 Confirmed Cases • 8 Probable Cases • 370 Total Cases • 36 Active Cases • 6 Current Hospitalization/44 Total Hospitalizations • 2 Deaths

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Tagged
Avatar
Carolyn Fleegle

Related Posts

Sen. Schaffer announces state funds for MBH project

Carolyn Fleegle

Sheriff’s Office Investigating Two Different Infant Cases

Logan Slusser

Senior Center Meets With County Commissioners

Logan Slusser