Muskingum County reports 19 new cases of COVID-19

ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The Muskingum County Joint Unified Command Center reported Monday that 19 Muskingum County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

Case 352 is a 68-year-old woman connected to case 319. Case 358 is a 48-year-old woman connected to case 338. Case 359 is a 52-year-old man connected to cases 338 and 358. Case 363 is a 5-year-old girl connected to cases 325, 338, and 342. These cases are recovering at home.

Case 353 is a 4-year-old girl. Case 354 is a 28-year-old man. Case 355 is a 54-year-old man. Case 356 is 50-year-old-woman. Case 357 is a 72-year-old man. Case 360 is a 63-year-old woman. Case 361 is a 57-year-old man. Case 362 is a 57-year-old woman. These cases are not connected to previous cases and are recovering at home.

Cases 364-370 are currently under investigation. More details will be released when available.

Muskingum County is reporting the following: • 362 Confirmed Cases • 8 Probable Cases • 370 Total Cases • 36 Active Cases • 6 Current Hospitalization/44 Total Hospitalizations • 2 Deaths