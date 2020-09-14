Lopez expected to start as Marlins host the Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies (23-22, third in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (23-21, second in the NL East)

Miami; Monday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Philadelphia: Vince Velasquez (0-0, 5.85 ERA) Miami: Pablo Lopez (3-4, 4.50 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Miami and Philadelphia will face off on Monday.

The Marlins are 16-14 against teams from the NL East. The Miami offense has compiled a .247 batting average as a team this season, Starling Marte leads the team with a mark of .298.

The Phillies are 19-13 against NL East Division teams. Philadelphia has slugged .446, good for sixth in the MLB. J.T. Realmuto leads the club with a .527 slugging percentage, including 17 extra-base hits and 11 home runs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Dickerson leads the Marlins with six home runs and is slugging .403.

Didi Gregorius is third on the Phillies with 15 extra base hits and is slugging .477.

INJURIES: Marlins: Pat Venditte: (right oblique), Stephen Tarpley: (right oblique), Drew Steckenrider: (elbow), Mike Morin: (elbow), Brian Moran: (knee), Brandon Leibrandt: (left elbow), Elieser Hernandez: (right lat), Magneuris Sierra: (right hamstring), Harold Ramirez: (left hamstring), Logan Forsythe: (oblique), Jon Berti: (finger), Francisco Cervelli: (concussion).

Phillies: David Robertson: (elbow), Spencer Howard: (shoulder), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Jose Alvarez: (testicular), Roman Quinn: (concussion), Jay Bruce: (quad), Scott Kingery: (back), Rhys Hoskins: (forearm), J.T. Realmuto: (hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.