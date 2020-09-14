MONDAY 9/14:

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Pleasant. High 73°

TONIGHT: Patchy Fog. Mostly Clear. Chilly. Low 45°

TUESDAY: Mainly Sunny. Pleasant. High 75°

DISCUSSION:

A partly cloudy and pleasant start to the new work week across SE Ohio. Partly cloudy skies and some patchy fog this morning, will give way to more sunshine as we head into the afternoon. Temperatures will be much cooler than average, with highs in the lower 70s this afternoon.

Skies will be mostly clear tonight, along with some patchy fog possible. Temperatures will be on the chilly side, with lows in the mid 40s.

More sunshine and a touch more warmth will be with us for the middle of the week. Highs will top off in the mid to upper 70s Tuesday and Wednesday.

Another cold front will begin to move into the region on Thursday, bringing more clouds and the threat for a few showers/storms. Temperatures will begin to cool down, with highs in the lower 70s on Thursday.

Behind the front it will be much cooler and brighter. Highs will only top off in the upper 60s on Friday and Saturday, with lows in the low to mid 40s Friday night into early Saturday.

Temperatures will rebound slightly on Sunday, as highs climb back into the lower 70s, under mostly sunny skies.

Have a Great Monday!

Connect with me:

Twitter: @psakalwx

Facebook: Phil Sakal – WHIZ

E-Mail: psakal@whizmediagroup.com