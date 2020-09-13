Pogacar wins Stage 15 at Tour de France, Roglic retains lead

GRAND COLOMBIER, France (AP) — Tadej Pogacar won Stage 15 of the Tour de France on a brutal final climb Sunday as his fellow Slovenian Primoz Roglic retained the yellow jersey.

Pogacar powered past Roglic on the final sprint at the top of Grand Colombier for his second stage win. Roglic leads Pogacar by 40 seconds overall, down from 44 seconds before the stage.

Last year’s winner, Egan Bernal, dropped off the lead group on the long Grand Colombier climb and appeared to lose his chance of retaining the title as he dropped out of the top 10.

As the long climb from the Rhone valley to the finish at the top of the Grand Colombier pass began, Roglic’s Jumbo-Visma team had five riders including the Slovenian in the peloton. They worked well together on the climb to protect Roglic and force a pace that put pressure on his rivals.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports