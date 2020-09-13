Phillies to face Marlins on the road

Philadelphia Phillies (23-20, second in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (21-21, third in the NL East)

Miami; Sunday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

LINE: Phillies favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Miami and Philadelphia will meet on Sunday.

The Marlins are 14-14 against teams from the NL East. Miami has slugged .385 this season. Miguel Rojas leads the team with a mark of .533.

The Phillies are 19-11 against the rest of their division. Philadelphia has a collective on-base percentage of .342, good for third in the National League. Bryce Harper leads the team with a mark of .408.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Dickerson leads the Marlins with six home runs and is batting .245.

Didi Gregorius leads the Phillies with 42 hits and has 27 RBIs.

INJURIES: Marlins: Pat Venditte: (right oblique), Stephen Tarpley: (right oblique), Drew Steckenrider: (elbow), Mike Morin: (elbow), Brian Moran: (knee), Brandon Leibrandt: (left elbow), Elieser Hernandez: (right lat), Magneuris Sierra: (right hamstring), Harold Ramirez: (left hamstring), Logan Forsythe: (oblique), Jon Berti: (finger), Francisco Cervelli: (concussion).

Phillies: David Robertson: (elbow), Spencer Howard: (shoulder), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Jose Alvarez: (undisclosed), Roman Quinn: (concussion), Jay Bruce: (quad), Scott Kingery: (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.