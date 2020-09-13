AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_T.Anderson, Chicago, .358; LeMahieu, New York, .353; Cruz, Minnesota, .327; Candelario, Detroit, .320; J.Abreu, Chicago, .319; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, .316; Verdugo, Boston, .311; T.Hernández, Toronto, .308; V.Reyes, Detroit, .307; Alberto, Baltimore, .306.

RUNS_Trout, Los Angeles, 39; T.Anderson, Chicago, 38; J.Abreu, Chicago, 35; Ramírez, Cleveland, 34; Lewis, Seattle, 32; Voit, New York, 32; Biggio, Toronto, 31; Cruz, Minnesota, 31; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 30; Tucker, Houston, 30; Verdugo, Boston, 30.

RBI_J.Abreu, Chicago, 47; Trout, Los Angeles, 39; Olson, Oakland, 38; Voit, New York, 37; Tucker, Houston, 37; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 34; Seager, Seattle, 33; Santander, Baltimore, 32; E.Rosario, Minnesota, 32; Cruz, Minnesota, 31; Devers, Boston, 31.

HITS_J.Abreu, Chicago, 59; T.Anderson, Chicago, 53; Alberto, Baltimore, 52; Merrifield, Kansas City, 51; Verdugo, Boston, 51; Cruz, Minnesota, 50; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 50; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 50; Lindor, Cleveland, 50; Devers, Boston, 49; Franco, Kansas City, 49; F.Reyes, Cleveland, 49.

DOUBLES_Cé.Hernández, Cleveland, 16; Franco, Kansas City, 15; Adames, Tampa Bay, 14; Brantley, Houston, 14; Verdugo, Boston, 14; Choi, Tampa Bay, 13; Iglesias, Baltimore, 13; Martinez, Boston, 13; Santander, Baltimore, 13; 6 tied at 12.

TRIPLES_Tucker, Houston, 6; Candelario, Detroit, 3; 14 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS_Voit, New York, 16; Trout, Los Angeles, 16; Cruz, Minnesota, 15; J.Abreu, Chicago, 15; T.Hernández, Toronto, 14; Olson, Oakland, 13; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 12; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 12; Sanó, Minnesota, 11; Santander, Baltimore, 11; Robert, Chicago, 11; Ramírez, Cleveland, 11.

STOLEN BASES_Mondesi, Kansas City, 16; Margot, Tampa Bay, 11; Moore, Seattle, 10; Ramírez, Cleveland, 10; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 8; Merrifield, Kansas City, 7; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 7; 7 tied at 6.

PITCHING_Bieber, Cleveland, 7-1; Keuchel, Chicago, 6-2; Dobnak, Minnesota, 6-3; Maeda, Minnesota, 5-1; J.Hernández, Texas, 5-1; Lynn, Texas, 5-2; Bundy, Los Angeles, 5-2; Gonzales, Seattle, 5-2; Fiers, Oakland, 5-2; Cease, Chicago, 5-2.

ERA_Bieber, Cleveland, 1.53; Keuchel, Chicago, 2.19; Maeda, Minnesota, 2.42; Bundy, Los Angeles, 2.48; Lynn, Texas, 2.52; Bassitt, Oakland, 2.92; Gonzales, Seattle, 3.02; Carrasco, Cleveland, 3.12; Ryu, Toronto, 3.19; G.Cole, New York, 3.20.

STRIKEOUTS_Bieber, Cleveland, 102; Giolito, Chicago, 82; G.Cole, New York, 79; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 73; Lynn, Texas, 69; Bundy, Los Angeles, 67; Maeda, Minnesota, 63; Carrasco, Cleveland, 58; F.Valdez, Houston, 57; Civale, Cleveland, 56.