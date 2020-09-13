Associated Press HS Football Polls

Associated Press

The first Ohio AP high school football poll is scheduled for release on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020 at 1:00 p.m.

The voting deadline is noon on Monday.

All AP member newspapers in Ohio are urged to cast ballots to ensure the poll is as representative as possible.

The AP has a Web site for voting in the Ohio prep poll:

http://preppolls.associatedpress.com/polls/ohiopoll/

If you have voted in the poll previously, your username and password are the same. If you haven’t voted before, you will need to contact the AP to obtain a username and password.

Please enter win-loss records when you know them.

If you have questions or comments, or need login information, please call Catherine Hills at 509-599-6102 or by e-mail, chills(at)ap.org.

Thanks again for your help this season!

