Zardes helps Columbus Crew tie Chicago Fire 2-2

CHICAGO (AP) — Gyasi Zardes scored in the 88th minute to help the Eastern Conference-leading Columbus Crew tie the Chicago Fire 2-2 on Saturday.

Youness Mokhtar fired a shot from distance, but the ball was defected and hit Zardes in the back of the leg. Zardes’ clear shot into the corner of the net beat goalie Bobby Shuttleworth for his eighth goal of the season.

Zardes’ header was redirected to Fatai Alashe, who scored on a header in the 68th minute.

The Fire (2-6-3) scored both goals inside the 6-yard box in the first half. Djordje Mihailovic scored his first goal of the season in the 11th minute on a cross from Robert Beric. Beric scored three minutes later off a cross from Fabian Herbers.

Columbus (7-1-3) has given up only 10 goals this season.