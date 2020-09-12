Urena expected to start for Miami against Philadelphia

Philadelphia Phillies (22-20, second in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (21-20, third in the NL East)

Miami; Saturday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Philadelphia: Spencer Howard (1-2, 5.66 ERA) Miami: Jose Urena (0-0, 5.40 ERA)

LINE: Phillies favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies head to take on the Miami Marlins on Saturday.

The Marlins are 14-13 against NL East teams. Miami’s lineup has 39 home runs this season, Corey Dickerson leads them with six homers.

The Phillies are 18-11 against the rest of their division. Philadelphia has slugged .450, good for sixth in the MLB. J.T. Realmuto leads the club with a .541 slugging percentage, including 17 extra-base hits and 11 home runs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dickerson leads the Marlins with six home runs and is slugging .415.

Rhys Hoskins leads the Phillies with 19 extra base hits and is slugging .524.

INJURIES: Marlins: Pat Venditte: (right oblique), Stephen Tarpley: (right oblique), Drew Steckenrider: (elbow), Mike Morin: (elbow), Brian Moran: (knee), Brandon Leibrandt: (left elbow), Elieser Hernandez: (right lat), Magneuris Sierra: (right hamstring), Harold Ramirez: (left hamstring), Logan Forsythe: (oblique), Jon Berti: (finger), Francisco Cervelli: (concussion).

Phillies: David Robertson: (elbow), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Jose Alvarez: (undisclosed), Roman Quinn: (concussion), Jay Bruce: (quad), Scott Kingery: (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.