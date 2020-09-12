Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 42, Castalia Margaretta 21

Bellaire 33, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 21

Cle. St. Ignatius 33, Bishop Sycamore 6

Columbia Station Columbia 43, Oberlin 6

Edon 36, Oregon Stritch 34

Findlay Liberty-Benton 47, Lima Cent. Cath. 28

Hamilton Badin 40, Day. Chaminade Julienne 14

Lowellville 41, Atwater Waterloo 12

New Matamoras Frontier 50, Bridgeport 6

Portsmouth Notre Dame 35, Franklin Furnace Green 0

St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 14, Cin. N. College Hill 6

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/