Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 42, Castalia Margaretta 21
Bellaire 33, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 21
Cle. St. Ignatius 33, Bishop Sycamore 6
Columbia Station Columbia 43, Oberlin 6
Edon 36, Oregon Stritch 34
Findlay Liberty-Benton 47, Lima Cent. Cath. 28
Hamilton Badin 40, Day. Chaminade Julienne 14
Lowellville 41, Atwater Waterloo 12
New Matamoras Frontier 50, Bridgeport 6
Portsmouth Notre Dame 35, Franklin Furnace Green 0
St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 14, Cin. N. College Hill 6
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
