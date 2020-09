PREP FOOTBALL=

Bellaire 33, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 21

Columbia Station Columbia 43, Oberlin 6

New Matamoras Frontier 50, Bridgeport 6

Portsmouth Notre Dame 35, Franklin Furnace Green 0

St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 14, Cin. N. College Hill 6

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/