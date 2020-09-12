Roseville Fire Brigade Holds Fundraiser

ROSEVILLE, Ohio- The Roseville Fire Department held its signature “Fill The Boot” campaign today.

The idea of the campaign is to have passing by motorists fill a fireman’s boot with donations in the form of cash and checks. Captain Brian Stickel has more.

“We do Fill the Boot. We haven’t done it in prior years cause of no members, so things like that. We do Fill the Boot to purchase equipment, do repairs on trucks, do things like that, personal gear, do our fundraisers with that.”

The fundraiser is meant to help pay for expenses and equipment the station may need. It’s also a great way for the department to ingratiate itself with the community.

“The people in the village get involved greatly. The American Legion, other businesses in town, they come and put their money in the boot, they support the fire department one-hundred percent… We do need more turnout gear. So we’ll probably be looking at turnout gear in the future. Gloves, things like that.”

The department plans to hold more fundraisers such as this one in the future.