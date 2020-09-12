Fink’s Friday Night Blitz – Week 3 Edition

We’ve officially reached the halfway point of the high school football regular season.

Week three of the season wrapped up Friday night. And it was a good one.

Licking Valley was hosting Granville and it came down to the last second. The Panthers were down four with 2.7 seconds left and got their prayers answered. A Hail Mary at the end wins it for Licking Valley, 24-22.

Zanesville picks up its first win of the season, taking down Watkins Memorial on the road 46-13.

Tri-Valley holds off Philo on the road, 21-16. The Scotties improve to 3-0 this season.

Sheridan moves to 3-0 after a 33-14 road win over Maysville.

Meadowbrook goes to 3-0 on the season after rolling over New Lexington, 49-8.

John Glenn gets win number one this season by taking down River View, 37-14.

Coshocton beats Crooksville, 49-21.

Morgan picks up its first win by beating West Muskingum 33-0.

Bishop Rosecrans falls to Berne Union, 56-6.

Ridgewood tops Sandy Valley, 42-7.

Cambridge beats Shenandoah, 35-8.