Farmers Market Has Crafts And Baked Goods

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- A vendor at the Zanesville Farmers Market has a specialty in baked goods and handmade crafts.

Amy Nether and her son Collin work in tandem to bake and create. Nether has more information on what they sell.

“I have homemade pumpkin bready today, I have the best chocolate chip cookies. There’s a secret in it that makes a delicious cookie. Then I have soft chewy ginger snap cookies. Then I have all my crafts. I do mostly fabric wreaths. Then I also do, cause i live off state route 60, I have no storm door, so I want my wreaths to hang out, so I also make them in a plastic version.”

Nether has always been a fan of baking. She can also be found through various online avenues.

“I’ve always been a baker. I’ve normally given the baked goods away as gifts and requests by classmates of theirs. The crafts came about, i needed a gift for a friend of mine in January for her and my sister came up with the idea of making a wreath… I just posted on the farmers Market site that you can contact me there or if you contact Amy Nethers on Facebook, I’m on there.”

The Zanesville Farmers Market runs every Saturday from nine to noon in the Adornetto’s parking lot.