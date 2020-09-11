Tri-Valley ready for its toughest challenge of the season, so far

DRESDEN, Ohio- We have a big game Friday night within the Muskingum Valley League Big School division.

Tri-Valley on the road taking on Philo.

Both teams come in 2-0.

The Scotties have come out the gate swinging this season. In two games, the defense has yet to give up a point. The offense has scored more than 30 points in both games this season.

For Tri-Valley coach Cam West, he’s well aware this is going to be the toughest opponent his team has faced, so far, this season.