The South Zanesville Fire Department is investigating a Thursday evening fire. Investigators say just after 7:30 pm fire crews were dispatched to a structure fire on Shawnee Avenue. When firefighters arrived on the scene they found a garage fully involved in flames with a house about 15 feet away. It took fire crews about 15 minutes to get the fire under control. The nearby home was also damaged. The fire remains under investigation.

Please follow and like us: