Newton Township Holds 9/11 Memorial Event

NEWTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio-The Newton Township Fire Department held its annual 9/11 Memorial Event this morning.

Each year, beginning at 8:46 am, Newton Township firefighters and police officers make a trek up Maysville Pike. Captain Chas Cosgrave explains the significance of the event.

“Today is just our way of coming out and showing that after all these years we made a promise to not forget, and we haven’t forgotten. Not just those who lost their lives on 9/11, but the first responders who have died since, and this is our way of remembering them and enjoying the company of the ones who we’re still fortunate enough to have here in our family.”

The trek is from the fire department to the Maysville Walmart. The idea is to provide exercise for the department.

“We walk. We get out in the public, we make ourselves seen and we walk, and we exercise, and we enjoy each other’s company. We have always found in fire, EMS, public safety a common struggle unites us better than anything else. So to be able to come out here and climb these hills and do this walk is just a way of bringing us together with a sense of community.”

The event was looked on by passing members of the community.