Muskingum County Returns to COVID-19 Orange Alert

Governor Mike DeWine released the latest Ohio Public Health Advisory System rankings and two area counties returned to the orange designation. Muskingum and Perry counties are now in the COVID-19 ranking that indicates increased exposure and spread. Local officials say there have been 10 new coronavirus cases in Muskingum County, all from community spread. In total there 343 confirmed cases in the county and two deaths. There are currently four people hospitalized. Licking county is also listed in the orange category.

