Muskingum County reports nine new cases of COVID-19

ZANESVILLE, Ohio-— The Muskingum County Joint Unified Command Center reported Friday nine Muskingum County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

(Note: Case 338 reported back on September 8th was removed because testing came back negative.)

Case 343 is a 36-year-old man connected to cases 327 and 333. Case 345 is a 39-year-old woman connected to case 336. Case 347 is a 61-year-old woman connected to case 346. These cases are recovering at home.

Case 344 is a 63-year-old woman who is hospitalized. This case is not connected to previous cases. Case 346 is a 65-year-old man. Case 348 is a 38-year-old woman. Case 349 is a 39-year-old woman. Case 350 is a 25-year-old man. These cases are not connected to previous cases and are recovering at home.

Case 351 is currently under investigation. More details will be released when available.

Muskingum County is reporting the following: • 343 Confirmed Cases • 8 Probable Cases • 351 Total Cases • 30 Active Cases • 4 Current Hospitalization/39 Total Hospitalizations • 2 Deaths