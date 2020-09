On Thursday night, the Maysville boys soccer team welcomed in New Lexington. In a battle of the Panthers, Maysville takes it 6-0.

The West Muskingum girls soccer team was hosting New Lexington. The Lady Tornadoes pitched the shut out and take down New Lex, 2-0. West Muskingum has now won four games in a row.

Licking Valley went on the road and took down Zanesville, 4-1.