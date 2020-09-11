Genesis Holds Modified Pro-Am

ZANESVILLE, Ohio-The annual Genesis Pro-Am looks a little different this year.

Held at the Zanesville Country Club each year, this year has approximately a third of the golfers the normal event would hold. The Genesis Foundation’s executive director Jerry Nolder has more information.

“We’re having a one day thank you event for our major sponsors. With the COVID pandemic we’re not allowed to have big events. So we couldn’t have our traditional three day Pro-Am. So we decided to make lemonade out of lemons.”

The event was attended by over fifty sponsors but Nolder says the foundation’s sponsors are innumerable.

“It’s the entire community. We sent out over 100 invitations today for today’s event and we’ve got 56 players. So we’re excited that these guys could make it and hopefully they have a fun day and enjoy a day of golf. We’ve, over the years, provided over 6.8 million dollars worth of support just from this Pro-Am.”

The foundation looks to return to its full three day festivity next year.