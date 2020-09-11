Cause of death not yet known for missing boy found in pool

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Authorities have not yet determined what caused the death of a young boy whose body was found this week in the swimming pool at a Toledo apartment complex, several days after he was reported missing.

The Lucas County Coroner’s office announced Thursday that a preliminary autopsy conducted on three-year-old Braylen Noble found “no anatomic cause of death and no gross evidence of trauma.” Drowning has not been ruled out as a cause of death, officials noted, but they said further investigation is needed before a final ruling can be made.

Noble was found Wednesday at the Hunters Ridge Apartments. The child, who had autism and was nonverbal, had been reported missing Friday by his grandmother, who told police the boy may have fallen from an open third-floor window.

It’s still not known how the child ended up in the pool or how long his body was there before it was found.

Authorities have said the murky pool was searched by divers the day the child was reported missing but nothing was found, and similar searches were conducted there in the days that followed.

No charges have been filed in the case, which remains under investigation.