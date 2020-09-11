Adult Protection Services Sets Up New Display

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio-Adult Protective Services of Muskingum County has set up a display in honor of Grandparent and Kinship month.

Grandparent and Kinship month is recognized as September statewide. Adult and Kinship Protective Services Supervisor Patrick Donavan tells what the month is about.

“In September, Governor Dewine declared September Grandparent-Kinship Month. That is to recognize all the grandparents and other relatives that are in the community that are caring for grandchildren, it can also be nieces, nephews, cousins, next door neighbors, somebody that’s got a close tie to the child… this is something that the state of Ohio has been doing for several years. Historically, every couple years, there’s been a grand rally at the statehouse, and that’s always been in September, and this kind of goes with that.”

This year to celebrate the Kinship/Adult Services of Muskingum County has set up their yearly display of gratitude. Donavan says this year’s is different but the spirit remains.

“Every year we have put a display up and we use paper dolls to represent one child who’s being raised by a grandparent or other relative. So, right now in Muskingum County there’s oliver 1,200 children who’s being raised in kinship homes, so if you happen to be shopping in Kroger on Maple Avenue, when you walk in the store you’re gonna see a display up, and each of those dolls represents roughly ten children in muskingum county who are being raised by a grandparent or relative.”

National Grandparents Day is this coming Sunday, September 13th.