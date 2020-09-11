7 Day Forecast

Weather Discussion
Megan Landis309223

Updated on Friday, 11 September 2020 at 5:00 AM EDT:

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and warm with highs near 80°. Northeast winds at 5 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and cool with lows near 61°. Light northeast winds.

SATURDAY: A chance of showers after 2 pm. Partly cloudy with highs near 84°. Calm winds becoming southeast at 5-10 mph. 

SATURDAY NIGHT: A chance of rain showers, then showers and thunderstorms after 2 am. Lows near 67°. South winds around 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy with highs near 79°. 

DISCUSSION:

High pressure over Michigan helps keep us dry for Friday. There is a chance for afternoon rain showers on Saturday. More rain likely with showers and thunderstorms Saturday night. A warm front and Low pressure brings rain overnight Saturday and early Sunday. A cold front moves through later Sunday cooling us down into the upper 70’s. High pressure keeps the area clear and dry for the first half of next week. A cold front on Thursday brings the chance for rain. 

Connect with me:

Twitter: @MetMeganLandis

Facebook: Meteorologist Megan Landis

E-Mail: mlandis@whizmediagroup.com

Megan Landis
Hello I’m Megan, I’m a graduate of The Ohio State University and I have my Bachelors degree in Atmospheric Science and a minor in Communications. I love the weather and I want to make it my priority to make sure you are prepared for what the day has in store. I love to play tennis and I love to read. I’m from the Columbus area, I’ve lived in Ohio my whole life so I love that I get to know a new community and I look forward to serving the area to the best of my abilities.

