Updated on Friday, 11 September 2020 at 5:00 AM EDT:

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and warm with highs near 80°. Northeast winds at 5 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and cool with lows near 61°. Light northeast winds.

SATURDAY: A chance of showers after 2 pm. Partly cloudy with highs near 84°. Calm winds becoming southeast at 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT: A chance of rain showers, then showers and thunderstorms after 2 am. Lows near 67°. South winds around 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy with highs near 79°.

DISCUSSION:

High pressure over Michigan helps keep us dry for Friday. There is a chance for afternoon rain showers on Saturday. More rain likely with showers and thunderstorms Saturday night. A warm front and Low pressure brings rain overnight Saturday and early Sunday. A cold front moves through later Sunday cooling us down into the upper 70’s. High pressure keeps the area clear and dry for the first half of next week. A cold front on Thursday brings the chance for rain.

