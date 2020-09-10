WHIZ Radio week three football broadcast schedule

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – WHIZ Radio will have three live broadcasts Friday night for high school football fans.

On Z92 Radio the MVL Big School Division Game of the Week features (2-0) Tri-Valley taking on (2-0) Philo in Duncan Falls. David Kinder has the call.

You can hear (0-2) Morgan take on (0-2) West Muskingum on the MVL Small School Division Game of the Week. Listen to that game on Highway 103 Radio with Greg Mitts and Corey Perkins.

Then on AM1240 Radio you can hear (0-2) Zanesville take on (1-1) Watkins Memorial. Jeff Moore and Garrett Young have the call.

All three games kickoff at 7 p.m. and stream online at whiznews.com.