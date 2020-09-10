SZPD shares heroic story

S. ZANESVILLE – The South Zanesville Police Department shares a heroic story of how one of its officers rescued a man who nearly drowned in the Muskingum River.

The incident occurred during the early morning on Labor Day. The Police Department as well as the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office and South Zanesville Fire Department responded to a call of someone yelling for help in the middle of the river near Boat Dock Road. Officer Dakota Mascher and Muskingum County Sheriff’s Deputy Matthews saw the subject later identified as Aaron Dixon floating down the river unable to swim with his face just above the water. Officer Mascher who is trained in water rescue entered the river and swam to meet the struggling Dixon. He then placed Dixon in a rescue position and swam him back to shore.

“If the subject Mr. Dixon continued down the river it would’ve been probably a very bad situation for him and he may have drowned and if it wasn’t for the efforts of Officer Mascher and of course the caller and the deputy that this man life has been spared,” South Zanesville Police Chief Mark Ross said.

Dixon weighed much more than Officer Mascher which presented a challenge when rescuing and bringing him out of the river. Mascher does not take any special credit for his heroic deed. He feels its all part of his duty as a police officer.



“I don’t know that guy. I don’t know what he did. I could care less. The fact is that if you’re in distress and you need somebody to talk to or if you need advice, the police are here for you especially in this area,” Mascher said.

Dixon was transported to Genesis Hospial after being rescued and it is not known what his condition is at this time.