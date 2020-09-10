Some local children enjoy outdoor seminar from Muskingum Valley Park District

ZANESVILLE – The District wanted to show children from Zanesville City Schools as well as the Zanesville Civic League how useful the outdoor classroom can be as well as encourage youth to find time to enjoy the outdoors.

“I think it’s important to know about the Park District because we have all sorts of wonderful facilities throughout the county and you know kids don’t have the opportunity to go outside as much as they used to. They’re too dependent on electronics so any time we can get a kid out like the kids that are here today sketching and drawing in the garden, it’s a win for everybody,” Muskingum Valley Park District Executive Director Russell Edgington said.

The Park District will also be making additions to the outdoor classroom.

“We’re also going to be installing a geology feature so that kids can learn about geology. You know, that’s something that’s a little bit hard to get your head around because we’re talking about glaciers a mile thick and things on an epic scale so we’ll have boulders and stuff here (and) really large things to demonstrate that when ice moved through this part of Ohio it dropped stuff off that was the size of a car so that’s the type of things that we’re trying to relate to the kids,” Edgington said.

The outdoor classroom is open to the public daily from dawn to dusk.