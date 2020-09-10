Mental Health Awareness concert is coming to the Barn

ZANESVILLE – The Breakout Bash will feature local musicians from noon to 10:00 PM who donate their time and talent to show support for those struggling with addiction. National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI, local Board Member Paul Quinn shares how he feels about the unfortunate stigma some people may attribute to those struggle with their mental health.

“It’s still very much a misunderstood and stereotyped and stigmatized illness and I think that I would like people to know is it doesn’t make them a bad person. Normal people have mental illness and addiction and hence the T-shirt. We say normal is overrated. Who do you know whose normal?” Quinn said.

The Barn Owner Jim Watson says he’s more than happy to host the concert for the fifth consecutive year.

“It gives us an opportunity to raise community awareness around mental illness as well as addiction and the things that we can do to help raise awareness and a little bit of money for the NAMI as well as just make the community more aware of the situation,” Watson said.

There is no admission fee and social distancing guidelines will be enforced. All of the Barn’s staff will be wearing masks and asks that attendees wear one as well.