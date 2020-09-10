Body of missing 3-year-old found in apartment complex pool

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — The body of a young boy reported missing last week at a Toledo apartment complex has been found in a swimming pool there, authorities said.

Three-year-old Braylen Noble was found Wednesday at the Hunters Ridge Apartments. A cause of death has not been determined, and it’s not yet clear when he died or how he ended up in the pool.

The child, who had autism and was nonverbal, had been reported missing Friday by his grandmother, who told police the boy may have fallen from an open third-floor window. Authorities have said the murky pool was searched by divers that day but nothing was found, and similar searches were conducted there in the days that followed.

No charges have been filed in the case, which remains under investigation.